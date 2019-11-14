MONTREAL – Thierry Henry has been named the new head coach of the Montreal Impact, signing a two-year deal, with an option for 2022.

"It's an honour to coach the Montreal Impact and return to MLS," said Henry.

"It's a league I know well, in which I had some very nice moments. To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it's extraordinary. I've always kept an eye on the club and now I'm here."

The French soccer player-turned-coach is considered one of the best strikers of all time, making his professional debut with Monaco in 1994.

The 42-year-old is best known for his time with English Premier League club Arsenal FC.

"We are extremely happy to announce the nomination of this legend of the game," said Montreal Impact president and CEO Kevin Gilmore.

"Henry will bring a new energy to our club. He shares our vision to elevate this club and will help us achieve our goals on and off the field. He is a competitor and a leader who has proven himself at the highest level throughout his career."

Over his 20-year career, Henry has received countless awards, including the Premier League Golden Boot, which he won a record four times.

Henry is already familiar with Major League Soccer (MLS), having played for the New York Red Bulls from 2010 to 2014.

"We are extremely happy with the arrival of Thierry Henry," said Montreal Impact sporting director Oliver Renard.

"This nomination...will give us a chance to build our squad with the man that will lead it."

After retiring as a player, Henry served as an assistant coach for Belgium and head coach for Monaco.

Henry will officially be at the helm of the Impact as of mid-January, when training camp begins.