'They were the same age as us': Westmount High students research former-student veterans
Hundreds of graduates from Westmount High in Montreal joined the military over the past 150 years – 144 of them died in battle. It’s a part of the school’s history today’s students know well, in part, because of the permanent display in the school's lobby.
Students read their names during a Remembrance Day Ceremony Thursday. The event came with a moment of realization for student Kenya Yeboah-Whyne, who says she recognized many of those soldiers were barely older than she is now.
"They just walked into school, did chemistry, physics, just like we're doing right now. They were the same age as us, they enrolled in the war. They ended up dying,” she said. “It’s crazy."
For the past eight years, grade 10 students have been tasked with writing biographies of the fallen former students. Richard Aird Scott, for example, died at sea in the Merchant Marine in 1943, just months after enrolling.
"As far as we're concerned, he was not in any yearbook or documents, and we believe it's because he actually left school when he was 18, because he was old enough to join the army at that time," said student Mia Pasagic, who looked-up web sites, genealogy sites, and other sources to construct a portrait of the young man.
"I went to ancestry and found a link to his parents,” she said. “His grandfather was a famous soldier."
Westmount High School classmates read through archival presentations of former students who fought overseas on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2021 (Staphane Giroux, CTV News)
Classmate Tahmidul Hague looked into the story of graduate William Edward Ralston.
"He was accepted to university, McGill, he started architecture, and he was actually trained at Camp Borden before he became a lieutenant,” Hague explained. "And he fought in a war, in Italy, and he died in action."
Justin Bourque-Meloche focused on Hugh Ray, a radio engineer assigned to a boat mission in the UK.
"But then it got torpedoed by enemies. It sank, with all the passengers,” he said. “It's quite crazy what happened."
A profile on William Edward Ralston, a former Westmount High student who fought and died in WWII, made by students Gavin MacNeil and Tahmidul Haque. (Stephane Giroux, CTV News)
The students had two helpers on their search through history -- one is City of Westmount archivist Anthony Chiasson.
"We have biographies of soldiers, we have enlisted soldiers, anything that had to do with Westmount participation or their soldiers, we have on record in our archives," he said.
Their second guide was the school's history teacher Chantal Clabrough.
"It's been a very touching project for the students because they realize that this is a person – young, like them -- who went and had to be incredibly courageous so it's a personal touch to our school," said Clabrough.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Discrimination and supply contribute to housing affordability crisis, survey finds
A new survey finds Canadians rank affordable housing as a top issue facing the country, with limited supply, inflation and discrimination all adding to soured sentiment.
'Amputation hazard': Updated recall notice for generator sold in Canada following dozens of injuries
Two portable generators with folding handles used to move them around that were recalled last year because they pose an 'amputation and crush hazard' now require an updated fix, Health Canada says.
Russian-Canadian man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
A Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the United States for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan invested US$95M into failing crypto platform FTX
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says it invested US$95 million into failing cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX Trading.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
A lone assailant killed one police officer and wounded another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.
Unravelling the mystery of the Dieppe flag and its journey home to Canada
At this year's national Remembrance Day ceremony, a weathered Canadian flag recovered from the battlefields of Dieppe will be placed at the foot of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This national symbol, possibly stained by the blood of a young soldier during one of the deadliest military operations of the Second World War, nearly ended up in a landfill if not for its rescue by an American veteran.
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
Toronto
-
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
-
Ontario to consider more sites for new 2+1 highway system. Here's how it works
The Ontario government will consider additional locations to implement a new 2+1 highway system following the conclusion of the current pilot project, the Ministry of Transportation confirmed Thursday.
-
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan invested US$95M into failing crypto platform FTX
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says it invested US$95 million into failing cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX Trading.
Atlantic
-
Meningitis death of Halifax university student renews calls to expand vaccination against deadly strain
The death of a student from Halifax's Saint Mary’s University over the weekend in hospital is a confirmed case of meningitis.
-
New Brunswick's budget surplus balloons $739 million more than spring estimate
New Brunswick's budget surplus continues to swell and is now projected at $774.4 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year, an increase of $739.2 million over the figure forecast in the province's March budget.
-
Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard
The Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early Thursday morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system -- named Nicole -- makes its way to the East Coast this weekend, Environment Canada says.
London
-
First cadet vigil since 2019
London, Ont. cadets had a chance to pay their respects to fallen soldiers Thursday night in their first cadet vigil since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Several rabbits perish, horse escapes Thorndale barn fire
A barn fire claimed the lives of several rabbits and injured one horse in Thorndale, Ont. Thursday morning. “On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames," said District Chief Ken Armstrong.
-
St. Thomas police officer charged with assault
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), In early September, the SIU began its investigation into Const. Sean James who had been charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Sudbury’s Magna Mining looks to reopen Crean Hill Mine
Magna Mining, an exploration development company in Sudbury, recently purchased a local property with a view of starting production again.
-
Sudbury chamber hears from Laurentian University about the school’s future
Thursday in Sudbury, the business community heard from Jeff bangs, chair of the board of Laurentian University.
Calgary
-
Teen found guilty of manslaughter in New Year's Eve hit-and-run death of Calgary officer
A teen was found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer Thursday
-
Ottawa ghosted Alberta during Coutts border blockade: text messages
When Alberta asked Ottawa for help to clear the Coutts blockade in early February, the federal government didn't respond until the blockade ended.
-
2-alarm fire breaks out at Calgary condo complex
One person has been taken to hospital and a 48-suite building has been evacuated after a two-alarm fire at a southeast Calgary condo building.
Kitchener
-
Crash in Norfolk County leaves one dead, four injured
Provincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 24. They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others, including a child, are in hospital.
-
'An issue the community needs to solve': Stratford steps up after graffiti attack
Community members and local businesses are stepping in to help after a Stratford sandwich shop was targeted by hate-motivated graffiti last week.
-
Rise in virus cases prompts renewed health warnings
Hospitals across Canada are seeing an increase in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases. Health experts are urging people to take precautions as they predict a "tough" Winter season.
Vancouver
-
Oldest veteran in Canada shares secret to living more than a century
The year Canada's oldest veteran was born, a cup of coffee was 15 cents and two cans of peanut butter cost 35 cents.
-
B.C. man awarded $160K after wrongful termination linked to substance use disorder
A cement plant in Metro Vancouver owes $160,000 to a former employee who was terminated in 2018 after refusing to take a drug test in order to return to work from a medical leave.
-
Health officials warn of pediatric hospital surge as B.C. MLA questions value of vaccine outreach materials
Hours after the country's top health officials warned of a growing surge of influenza, RSV and other viruses sending children to hospital in droves, a Liberal MLA questioned the value of BCCDC pamphlets containing vaccine information.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
-
'How a fox would design a henhouse': Alberta rural leaders on oil well cleanup plan
The head of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta says an oil and gas industry proposal to grant the industry royalty credits to clean up abandoned wells is like having the fox design the henhouse.
-
Heritage Festival moving to Borden Park and Exhibition Lands
With Hawrelak Park closing for a long-term rehabilitation project, the Edmonton Heritage Festival announced the new three-year temporary site that will be used for the annual August long-weekend celebration.
Windsor
-
'We’re gonna run out of farmland:' Ontario Federation of Agriculture worried about increased urban sprawl
As the Ford government looks to boost the province’s housing infrastructure, the OFA is collecting signatures on a petition.
-
Motorcyclist injured after crash on Tecumseh Road East
Windsor police have reopened an area around Tecumseh Road after a serious collision involving a motorcycle sent the motorcyclist to hospital.
-
'We started dancing around the living room': Windsor woman celebrating $100K lotto win
A woman from Windsor, Ont. is counting her lucky stars after she won a combined $100,000 from two separate Daily Keno 8 picks during a draw last month.
Regina
-
'Crazy high' volumes of sick kids pack Sask. clinics: family doctor
Saskatchewan clinics are packed with sick kids who are once again catching respiratory viruses that virtually did not exist for the last two years due to pandemic behaviours, according to a Saskatoon family physician.
-
Sask. government criticized over public housing units
The NDP opposition has accused the provincial government of being a slum landlord. It comes after a Saskatoon public housing unit became infested with rodents.
-
'It's not worth it': Sask. families still feelings effects of 400 cancelled WestJet flights from weekend service outage
Some Saskatchewan families are still dealing with travel disruptions caused by a service outage at WestJet over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Sutcliffe and McKenney share BeaverTail, making good on campaign promise
Ottawa's incoming mayor and his opponent in last month's election fulfilled a campaign promise on Thursday: going out for BeaverTails.
Saskatoon
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
-
'They really don't appreciate it': Veterans say Remembrance Day is on decline
Remembrance Day is fast approaching and a couple veterans say appreciation for their service is declining.
-
'Do you have another shirt?': Possible change in legislative protocol following abortion t-shirt rejection
Clarity on protocols within the Saskatchewan Legislature is being looked for by both the government and the official opposition, thanks to a shirt, which read “Abortion is Health Care.”