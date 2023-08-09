These four Quebec beaches are closed due to poor water quality

Quebec's environment ministry announced on Wednesday that the beach at the Lac Magog campground in Sherbrooke is closed due to contamination. It is one of four beaches that are closed in the province.

The ministry said in a release that Quebec agreed with the City of Sherbrooke, which found that the beach had high "bacteriological contamination."

"New samples will be taken from this beach over the next few days," the ministry said, advising residents to find another beach listed on the government's site.

The site also has information about water quality in other beaches. Beaches in the province are graded from A (excellent) to D (polluted).

In addition to Lac Magog beach, the following beaches are listed as polluted: