These four Quebec beaches are closed due to poor water quality
Quebec's environment ministry announced on Wednesday that the beach at the Lac Magog campground in Sherbrooke is closed due to contamination. It is one of four beaches that are closed in the province.
The ministry said in a release that Quebec agreed with the City of Sherbrooke, which found that the beach had high "bacteriological contamination."
"New samples will be taken from this beach over the next few days," the ministry said, advising residents to find another beach listed on the government's site.
The site also has information about water quality in other beaches. Beaches in the province are graded from A (excellent) to D (polluted).
In addition to Lac Magog beach, the following beaches are listed as polluted:
- Lac Massawippi campground beach, Ayer's Cliff
- Lac Stukely beach, Orford
- Aquafolie beach, Pontiac
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
DEVELOPING | Ontario Greenbelt development plans were 'biased': AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Here's a look at what’s happened in Canada's record-breaking wildfire season so far
Canada's unprecedented wildfires season is about halfway done. Here's a timeline of what’s happened so far this year.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
'It's indefensible': Calls for Ontario housing minister's resignation follow Greenbelt report bombshell
Ontario’s opposition parties are calling on the province’s housing minister to step down after a report by the auditor general found the government’s Greenbelt development plans were 'biased' and 'favoured' select developers.
Video shows snake 'on the loose' at Toronto Pearson
Toronto Pearson International Airport travellers might have just had it with this snake at baggage claim earlier this week.
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
Pharmacists in N.S. say they want to do more to support the strained primary health-care system
Pharmacists in Nova Scotia say the profession should be better utilized in order to improve access to timely primary health care.
'I was their emergency alert': Mother of boy who died in flash floods calls for changes to alert system in N.S.
The mother of a six-year-old boy who died in the flash floods in West Hants, N.S. is calling for changes to the emergency alert system.
Serious crash closes rural road in Middlesex
Injuries are reported as serious and Ornge Air Ambulance has been called in to assist.
Charges laid following long weekend incident in Brussels
On Aug. 5, a portion of Turnberry Street was closed around 2:45 p.m. while police took a person into custody.
Garage goes up in flames in east London
Crews were called to the detached garage at a home on Chesley Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
Police arrest 4, seize $64K in drugs, firearms on Manitoulin Island
Two southern Ont. men, a 29-year-old from Wikwemikong and a 16-year-old have all been charged following a joint police investigation.
Staffing crisis means emergency rooms in northern Ont. face closure, Ontario doctors warn
The Ontario College of Family Physicians and the OMA Section on General & Family Practice say emergency departments in northern Ontario are struggling to remain open because of staffing shortages.
Woman dead after being struck by CTrain
A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.
7 people arrested in connection with 2022 drug bust
Seven people face charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar bust that targeted a variety of offences in Calgary including drug trafficking and money laundering.
Airdrie woman missing since late June
Airdrie RCMP are asking for help to find a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a month.
Flames rip through cars at Guelph hotel
Guelph police are on scene at a Stone Road hotel where investigators are trying to determine whether a car fire there was deliberately set.
Royal City plays host to Canada's best ringers for national horseshoe tournament
It isn’t just luck that is bringing the best ringers in Canada to the Royal City.
Wildfire no longer spreading near Osoyoos, B.C., all evacuation orders lifted
All evacuation orders have now been lifted around the southern British Columbia community that saw a wildfire burn to its doorstep late last month as flames swept north across the border from Washington state.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Leduc
Only one northbound lane on Highway 2 in Leduc was open early Wednesday morning because of a fatal crash.
'Charges pending' for driver who defaced St. Albert Pride crosswalk: police
Charges are pending against a driver who performed a burnout on St. Albert's Pride crosswalk, RCMP say.
A specialty boutique just for cats is now open in Edmonton
A new boutique in Edmonton is purrr-fect for cat lovers.
VIDEO: Transport theft caught on camera
Police posted a video to social media showing two people in a vehicle.
Construction on section of Dominion Boulevard set to begin
A busy stretch of road in Windsor will be closed for the next four months as construction gets underway.
Simulation training at U Windsor
There is a heavy police presence at the University of Windsor but there is no need to panic, it is just a simulation.
'No help for me': Regina landlord speaks out on lack of support after rental unit damaged
The housing crisis has been top of mind in Regina since the recent tent encampment was removed near city hall. Now, landlords are adding their voices to the growing lists of concerns.
Attack on teen near QCX sees 12, 13 year old girls charged
Two young girls are facing charges following a robbery and assault in Regina on Aug. 2.
Regina lion dancers' mural aims to brighten up days in Heritage
Bringing energy to a neighbourhood that needs it. That’s how artist Nick Mrazek described the latest mural to adorn Regina's Heritage neighbourhood.
WATCH LIVE | OC Transpo staff brief council on ongoing LRT disruption
Ottawa councillors will have a chance to ask questions to OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group staff about the light-rail transit system today, as preparations continue for the full resumption of service following the multi-week shutdown.
Two youths facing charges in Booth Street homicide
Two youths are facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 17-year-old man in an Ottawa fire last month.
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
See the breathtaking play that led to the Huskies 1990 Vanier Cup win
A championship game involving the Huskies taking on the Huskies. Yep, it’s happened before.
Sask. Health Authority employee earned $29,000 for unworked overtime
The Government of Saskatchewan has highlighted incidents of fraud with the release of its latest loss reports.