These 10 Quebec coworkers just won a $2M jackpot
Sometimes it pays off to buy lottery tickets with your co-workers, especially when it only takes a month to hit the jackpot.
That was the case for a group of 10 workers at Fondrémy Inc., a family-owned foundry in Chambly, Que., who won $2 million with a winning Québec 49 Formule group ticket.
Each of them are taking home $200,000 in winnings from Loto-Québec.
"We'd only been playing the lottery as a group for a month!" said Matthieu Côté, one of the coworkers, in a news release.
He bought a ticket at a gas station for the Feb. 25 draw and called his coworkers when he found out he won.
"He then called the other group members, one by one. Some cried out for joy, while others were unable to sleep that night. Two co-workers even said they didn't believe they'd actually won until they got the confirmation on Monday morning," Loto-Québec said in the release.
The lucky colleagues, who are now planning vacations and renovations, say they will continue to buy lottery tickets even after winning the big prize.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Duclos warns provinces to stop letting patients be charged for virtual health care
Provinces that continue to allow private clinics to charge patients directly for virtual health care could see their future federal funding clawed back, as the government moved Friday to put an end to a proliferation of for-profit virtual care in Canada.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce. Watch W5's 'Dog Fight' on CTV, Saturday at 7 p.m.
China accuses Canada of smearing over secret police stations
China on Friday accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec.
Grace Van Dien, 'Stranger Things' star, says she's turning down acting jobs because of sexual harassment
'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien says she's been declining acting roles after experiencing sexual harassment on movie sets.
