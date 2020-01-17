Therese Dion, mother of superstar Celine Dion, has died at age 92
Singer Celine Dion is joined by her parents Adhemar and Therese as well as her husband Rene Anglil(left to right) for her investiture into the Order of Canada in Ottawa Friday.(CP PHOTO) 1998
MONTREAL -- Therese Dion, the mother of Quebec superstar Celine Dion - and 13 other children - and a cultural figure in her own right who was known colloquially throughout Quebec as "Maman Dion," has died, according to multiple media reports.
Dion was 92. She died surrounded by family and friends on Friday morning, according to Le Journal de Montreal
This past summer, Claudette Dion, Therese Dion's eldest child, announced that her mother had been dealing with several significant health issues, including memory loss and hearing and vision impairment.
