MONTREAL -- Therese Dion, the mother of Quebec superstar Celine Dion - and 13 other children - and a cultural figure in her own right who was known colloquially throughout Quebec as "Maman Dion," has died, according to multiple media reports.

Dion was 92. She died surrounded by family and friends on Friday morning, according to Le Journal de Montreal

This past summer, Claudette Dion, Therese Dion's eldest child, announced that her mother had been dealing with several significant health issues, including memory loss and hearing and vision impairment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.