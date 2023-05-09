The second edition of the Montreal Climate Summit opens on Tuesday

Montreal leaders from the business, philanthropic, political, community, environmental, and citizen sectors are participating in the second edition of the Montreal Climate Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The event is taking place at the Grand Quai of the Port of Montreal, and Mayor Valérie Plante will take the opportunity to make an announcement about mobility in the morning.

The summit "aims to accelerate climate action in the city by 2030," and the organizers, Partenariat Climat Montréal and the City of Montreal, are promising "new large-scale and structuring commitments for the city."

Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is expected to address the summit on Wednesday, and his Quebec counterpart Benoit Charette will address participants virtually on Tuesday.

Several workshops will address topics such as decarbonizing buildings and transportation, tackling climate change from an inequality perspective, the role of business and finance in tackling climate change and the role of philanthropy and the health sector in the climate effort.

Montréal est en tête de file des métropoles vertes du monde. 🌎🌿 Le Sommet Climat Montréal permet d'accélérer la transition écologique.



Dès demain, le Sommet rassemblera des centaines de personnes motivées à y parvenir, pour notre présent et notre avenir. #SommetClimatMtl pic.twitter.com/UThq0uZZCm — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 8, 2023