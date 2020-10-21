QUEBEC CITY -- The Parti Quebecois (PQ) is urging the government to remove Dawson College from its list of infrastructure projects it wants to speed up.

The largest English-speaking CEGEP in Quebec is listed in Schedule 1 of Bill 66, which is currently being studied in the National Assembly.

According to new PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, the Legault government, which claims to be nationalist, should prioritize expansion projects for French-speaking CEGEPs.

The PQ will present a motion on Wednesday inviting the government to recognize the "linguistic emergency," particularly in Montreal.

"French-speaking CEGEPs also have urgent needs," St-Pierre Plamondon said at a news briefing.

"The number of places in English-speaking CEGEPs will exceed the number of places in French-speaking CEGEPs in Montreal, (and) we want to immediately reverse the trend."

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.