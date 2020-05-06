The Lives Behind the Numbers: Former Redpath Museum director remembered
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 1:06PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 6, 2020 1:08PM EDT
MONTREAL --
The number of deaths from COVID-19 continues to rise daily in Quebec -- but behind each number, there is a story.
We'll be bringing you those stories in a series of video reports.
Robert Lynn Carroll was a paleontologist who became the director of the Redpath Museum and was named to the Order of Canada. He was also a husband, father and grandfather. We would have been 82 this week.
Watch the video above to see his story.