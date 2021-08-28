MONTREAL -- After a blistering week of high temperatures and even higher humidexes, Montrealers will get a break from the heat as a rainy weekend makes way for a sunny-yet-mild week.

Early risers Saturday saw cloudy skies over streets left damp from overnight showers.

The clouds are expected to remain all day long, as a 30 per cent chance of showers looms.

Temperatures should peak at 21 before dropping to 17 in the evening. The chance of rain will increase to 40 per cent.

Sunday will also be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of afternoon thunderstorms.

Sunday’s high is 23 degrees. Showers are expected overnight with a low of 21.

Rain continues Monday (high 26), but it’s likely to clear by the evening.

Tuesday will bring a high of 25 with sunshine expected to continue into Wednesday.

A mix of sun and cloud is in store for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures peaking at 22 degrees.