The Habs in summer: Dan Robertson on what to expect from playoffs
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 6:36PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 31, 2020 7:48PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Playoff season has finally arrived, starting tomorrow.
The Montreal Canadiens are kicking things off with their first game Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
This year is anything but ordinary, but TSN's Dan Robertson has some predictions about what to expect from the team.
Watch the video above for Robertson's analysis.