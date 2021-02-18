QUEBEC CITY -- The COVID-19 vaccine is said to be about 80 per cent effective after a first dose in the elderly and healthcare workers in Quebec.

That level of protection was qualified as “high” by the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ), which released preliminary data on the vaccine’s rollout so far.

However, there was a difference between the two groups: among healthcare workers, immunity kicked in after two weeks, while it took three weeks to set in for those over 80.

The data remains preliminary, considering the timeframe is short, and only a handful of CHSLD residents received the vaccine in mid-December before the pace picked up in January.

'NO GREAT URGENCY TO GIVE THE SECOND DOSE'

With delivery delays slowing the province’s rollout in the early stages of vaccination, the province decided to postpone the administration of the second dose up to 90 days after the first.

Quebec said it did this to offer a first dose to as many people as possible while it waited for more doses to arrive.

But, debate arose around that decision, which went against recommendations from Pfizer and Moderna, which said people should receive a second dose within 21 or 28 days, depending on the vaccine.

On Thursday, during the technical briefing, the INSPQ said its findings don't contradict the province's decision. On the contrary, immunity is considered to be very good after a first dose, according to the institute.

“There is no great urgency to give the second dose because the first is working well,” said Gaston De Serres, epidemiologist at the INSPQ.

However, it is still too early to say when immunity starts to subside.

The INSPQ says it will continue to moderate immunity levels, saying they are prepared to recommend a different schedule if data shows immunity is not sufficient under the current plan.

As for newly emerged COVID-19 variants, preliminary data indicates vaccines administered in Quebec, those from Pfizer and Moderna, provide protection against them.

-- This report from the Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 18, 2021.