

The Canadian Press





Andrew Scheer's troops will not wait for the official election call to launch their national campaign.

The Conservatives have chosen to start their tour of the country in Trois-Rivieres, Wednesday noon. Scheer will then travel to Mississauga, a suburb of Toronto, later in the day.

Quebec and Ontario will be important battlegrounds in the next election.

Jagmeet Singh's New Democratic Party has already launched its campaign starting last weekend, with stops in Ottawa and Toronto.

The Bloc Quebecois will hold its general council on Sunday, in Boucherville, on the South Shore.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has until Sunday, Sept. 15, to start the election campaign.

The vote will take place on Oct. 21.