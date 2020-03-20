MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin announced Friday that the team signed forward Alex Belzile to a two-way contract.

The deal is worth $700,000 US for Belzile to play in the NHL, and $225,000 in the American Hockey League, with a guaranteed salary of $250,000.

Belzile scored seven goals and added seven assists in 20 games with the Laval Rocket in 2019-2020, in addition to serving 30 minutes in the penalty box. However, he missed a total of 42 games due to various injuries.

Since his AHL debut in 2012-2013, the right-hander has scored 54 goals and amassed 78 assists in 239 games with the Hamilton Bulldogs, San Antonio Rampage and Rocket.

The 28-year-old also got a first invitation to the 2018 AHL Star Classic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 20, 2020.