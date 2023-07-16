'That is inexcusable': Montreal couple feels left in the dark after Air Canada flight cancelled, luggage lost
A couple says they've been left in the dark by Air Canada after their flight to California was cancelled, their luggage was lost, and they both missed out on a relative's wedding.
What was supposed to be a vacation for the Montreal couple quickly turned into a nightmare and now they want their money back.
"I don't know how to proceed from here. It's beyond heartbreaking," said Stuart Spunt.
Spunt and Caroline Reignier were supposed to fly to San Diego last Thursday for a family wedding, but their flight was delayed six times and then cancelled five hours after it was supposed to take off.
They say Air Canada told them it was due to a lack of planes and mechanics — but that's not all.
"They left us running around the airport for our bags. It took two-and-a-half hours to find out that our bags were actually sent to Miami," said Spunt.
And they say they have yet to receive any compensation or an apology from the airline.
"I've been crying for 3 days," said Caroline Reignier.
"For none of them to reach out to us, I don't understand that. We were so looking forward to this trip."
It was a trip that cost them $4,000 and they had been planning for three months to reunite with family they hadn't seen in years.
"I work full-time. I work every day. Caroline works every day and we haven't had a vacation in a while. It was a perfect opportunity," Spunt said. "Again, it's the family thing that's crushing."
They say it's frustrating to feel like they've been left in the dark.
"All bets are off with any kind of weather, I understand that. But to be treated like a human being is all I ever ask," he said.
Air Canada told CTV News in a statement that "airport operations were halted for safety reasons and air traffic control initiatives further affected flights."
Following these events, Air Canada’s focus was to get aircraft and crew back on track and get our customers on their way as soon as possible … we regret to hear about the delayed baggage and customers should continue to contact our baggage tracing teams for updates."
One expert on air passenger rights says the couple is eligible for compensation, but he says the bigger problem is that passengers weren't getting straightforward answers from the personnel.
"We understand weather. We can even understand human error by leaving baggage somewhere, it is still compensable. But failing to rebook the passengers on flights of other airlines if the airline cannot do it on its own, that is inexcusable," said Gabor Lukacs, president of the Air Passenger Rights advocacy group.
"That is a clear obligation under the law."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
Military begins B.C. wildfire deployment as number of blazes continues to climb
The British Columbia government says military support is arriving for deployment after the province asked for Ottawa's help in fighting hundreds of wildfires.
'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Italy issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will hit record highs across southern Europe in the coming days.
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
Toronto
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
-
Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto
Christian Lundgaard has won the Honda Indy Toronto.
-
Three injured, two in custody after daylight shooting in east Toronto
Three people are recovering in hospital following a shooting outside a housing complex in east Toronto on Sunday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.
-
Atlantic Cup Swimming Championship brings economic boost for Saint John, N.B., businesses
More than 225 athletes from across Atlantic Canada, Ontario, and Quebec competed in the 2023 Atlantic Cup Swimming Championship in Saint John, N.B.
-
Moncton Motor Sport Club brings high-speed action
The Moncton Motor Sport Club hosted its sixth Autoslalom Sunday, bringing fast cars and talented drivers out to test their skills.
London
-
New Western study looks into distorted smell due to long COVID
A new study out of Western University is shedding light on long-term post COVID-19 smell distortions.
-
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train
A person has died after they were hit by a train in the city’s east end.
-
One person arrested after police standoff in Sarnia
Sarnia police said a man with a warrant out for his arrest had locked himself in a room at a residence in the area of Campbell Street and Whitmore Avenue when police arrived Saturday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s Crosses for Change site vandalized
The Crosses for Change memorial site in downtown Sudbury was damaged Sunday morning – with most crosses pulled from the ground.
-
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in effect in northeastern Ont.
Several communities in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said in an alert.
Calgary
-
Successful Calgary Stampede brings economic benefit to city
As the 2023 Calgary Stampede wraps up, officials expect the event to go down as the second most attended on record.
-
Four Canadians prevail in Calgary Stampede rodeo finals
Canadian cowboys held their own at the Calgary Stampede rodeo by winning four of six events on Showdown Sunday.
-
Federal candidates lobby for votes ahead of July 24 Calgary-Heritage byelection
An iconic south Calgary riding that has sat vacant since January will soon have its federal seat filled as voters hit the advance polls in Calgary-Heritage.
Kitchener
-
Camps teach teen girls the ropes of becoming a firefighter amid volunteer shortage
Rural communities across Ontario need more volunteer firefighters. There was an effort to expand the industry and include more women this week in Blandford-Blenheim and Brant County.
-
Ribfest wraps up in Downtown Kitchener
The rainy weather held off for the final day of the Kitchener Ribfest & Craft Beer Show.
-
Rural cemeteries targeted by lawn equipment thieves
Waterloo Regional Police say thieves have stolen lawn equipment from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver, Burnaby top Canada's most expensive rental markets: Rentals.ca
It likely won't come as a surprise to Vancouver residents, but the city remains Canada's most expensive rental market, according to a report by Rentals.ca.
-
Alaska earthquake highlights tsunami risk for coastal communities
A major earthquake late Saturday night off the coast of Alaska briefly caused concern about the possibility of a tsunami along the British Columbia coast.
-
'She was the heart of us': BC Wildfire Service shares touching tribute to fallen member
Devyn Gale. Colleague. Friend. Sister. Daughter. Hero. Those are the concluding words of the tribute BC Wildfire Service shared in honour of a young firefighter who died in service of her community near Revelstoke, B.C., where she grew up, on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
2 arrested after string of 'random' Saturday night shootings in Edmonton
A man and a woman have been arrested for a string of shootings Saturday night in Edmonton, which police say appear to be random.
-
89-year-old man recovering in hospital after random attack in downtown Edmonton
An Alberta man is calling for better approaches to treating people with a mental illness, after his 89-year-old father was hospitalized following a random attack in downtown Edmonton last week.
-
RCMP ask for help finding person "struggling" in North Saskatchewan River
RCMP are looking for a person who may be struggling in the North Saskatchewan River.
Windsor
-
Windsor doctor has license revoked, fined $250K, for professional misconduct and incompetency
Allegations against Dr. Albert Kadri surrounded what the college said was disruptive behaviour and failure to comply with hospital polices regarding the renal program at Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
ERCA’s golden anniversary: Celebrating 50 years of being Mother Nature's steward
To commemorate their 50th anniversary, Essex Region Conservation Authority staff have put together a pictorial exhibit at John R. Park Homestead in Essex County.
-
More than 15K lightning strikes recorded in Ontario over 2-day period
Ontario recorded more than 15,000 lightning strikes in the last 48 hours, increasing the threat of wildfires in the province, officials say.
Regina
-
Trevor Harris to miss time following serious knee injury
Riders quarterback Trevor Harris is set to undergo surgery after he sustained a tibial plateau fracture during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
-
FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfill
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.
-
Calls for service in Regina's downtown on the rise prior to city hall encampment, stats show
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has seen an increase of calls from the downtown core, but the stats show the increase long preceded the city hall tent encampment.
Ottawa
-
Section of Hwy. 417 on track to open for Monday commute, MTO says
The Queensway is scheduled to remain closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Rochester until 6 a.m. on Monday.
-
'Inappropriate' and 'Upsetting': Veteran councillor criticizes Ottawa mayor's calls to open Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa Coun. Jeff Leiper says it is inappropriate for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to publicly and privately call on the National Capital Commission to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles this summer.
-
Curtain falls on the 2023 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest
Organizers estimate 300,000 people attended the nine nights of music at LeBreton Flats during the 2023 edition of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.
Saskatoon
-
FSIN stands in support of blockade of Winnipeg landfill
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is standing in support of a blockade of a Manitoba landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to have been dumped.
-
Trevor Harris to miss time following serious knee injury
Riders quarterback Trevor Harris is set to undergo surgery after he sustained a tibial plateau fracture during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
-
Sask. hiking expert gives his picks for the best summer hikes
With summer in full swing, there's no better time to enjoy the outdoors in Saskatchewan.