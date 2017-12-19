

CTV Montreal





Jurors at the terrorism trial of two former students at Collège de Maisonneuve in Montreal have found the suspects not guilty of attempting to leave Canada for the purpose of committing a terrorist act abroad.

Sabrine Djermane, 21, and El Mahdi Jamali, 20, were accused of trying to leave Canada to join ISIS, possession of explosives, and committing an act to profit a terrorist organization.

Jamali has been found guilty of possessing an explosive substance; Djermane has been found not guilty on all charges.

They jury rendered a verdict on its fifth day of deliberations at the Montreal courthouse.

The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges and did not present a defence through the trial, as their lawyers argued the prosecution never proved the couple wanted to leave Canada to join ISIS.

The Crown alleged that they wanted to go to Syria to join ISIS.



Much of the evidence presented at the trial was circumstantial, with the Crown showing notes, emails, Facebook messages and documents showing that Djermane and Jamali had become radicalized and had materials to build a bomb.

Propaganda videos were also found on the computers inside the couple’s Aird St. apartment in the east end.



The Crown also focused on the respective financial situations of the pair -- that they'd both plowed through lines of credit and emptied their bank accounts leading up to their arrest.



There is more evidence the jury did not hear. For example, several friends and relatives of Djermane told police that the young woman had become radicalized not long before her arrest.



Djermane allegedly told friends she was determined to join the jihad, even if it meant going to prison for 15 years.

She also allegedly told an acquaintance that if she couldn’t make it to Syria, she would begin the fight in Canada.

To another relative, she allegedly said it was okay to kill in order to save Muslims.

These allegations were never presented, because the relatives were never called to testify.

A fourth charge of facilitating a terrorist act was dropped during the trial.



Had they been convicted on all charges, the accused could have faced life sentences.



- With files from The Canadian Press