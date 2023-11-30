Tens of thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents remain without water

Thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents will be without water for at least another day.

The city said on Thursday that repair work on the water main break will continue on Thursday and that the over-50,000 residents in around 26,000 homes, businesses and institutions will remain without potable water.

"Over the next few hours, a team of experts working on high-pressure pipes will weld the parts," the city said in a news release. "This is a meticulous execution that requires several hours. Then, civil engineering works will be necessary and will continue until midday Thursday."

The city announced that a water main broke at the intersection of Saint-Jacques and Caldwell streets on Monday, affecting residents in the Saint-Jean, Acadia and Saint Luke areas in the north of the city. The city cut the water off on Tuesday, and boil water advisories were issued.

The area affected by the water main break in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. SOURCE: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu/Facebook

A state of emergency was announced on Wednesday.

City workers set up on Boucher and Pierre-Caisse streets to hand out bottles of water. The city said that around 45,000 four-litre bottles have been distributed.

They will remain on site on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and residents are permitted two containers per address per day.

The City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu has handed out over 45,000 four-litre bottles of water to residents affected by the water main break. SOURCE: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu/Facebook