Hydro-Quebec is confirming that 43,098 homes are still without power as of 7:15 a.m. Monday following strong winds over the weekend.

"The strong winds caused many power outages," the public utility company said. "The regions most affected are the Montérégie, Laurentides and Outaouais areas."

Hydro-Quebec notes it has already restored power to about 80 per cent of homes affected -- an estimated 330,000 customers.

"At the height of the event, on Sunday at 4 a.m., about 400,000 customers were without power due to strong winds, including gusts of over 100 km/h," the company added.

Monday, the Crown corporation confirmed 750 linemen will be working to restore power to as many homes as possible.

"Crews from eastern Quebec, less affected by the winds, are already at work in the most affected areas," Hydro-Quebec stated. "Crews from New Brunswick have also been mobilized."

The public utility company stresses there is still a lot of work to be done to clear fallen trees and branches from the power system in order to make the necessary repairs.

"Several locations will require the replacement of poles," it added. "Recovery times for some areas may not be available due to the high number of outages."