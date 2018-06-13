

CTV Montreal





A cascade of power failures hit downtown Montreal and the South shore on Wednesday.

Equipment failed at 26 separate locations in Montreal, Saint Lambert, and Longueuil shortly after 11 a.m.

Hydro Quebec said that 40,000 customers were affected by the lunchtime blackout, and said crews were working to restore power.

The utility said power should be back on in most places by 2 p.m.

About the same time a transformer exploded near Ste. Catherine St. and Bleury St., injuring two workers who were taken to hospital.

Hydro-Quebec said the two events were not related.