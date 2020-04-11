MONTREAL -- Tennis Canada confirmed Friday evening via email that the Montreal half of the Rogers Cup has been postponed.

The metropolis was set to host the WTA players from August 7 to 16.

Tennis Canada director of communications Valérie Tétreault said that the tournament should be postponed given the announcement about such events made by the Quebec government on Friday.

Following the measures imposed by the Quebec Government, Tennis Canada is discussing the various options with the WTA regarding the postponement of the Rogers Cup event in Montreal, which was scheduled to take place from August 7-16, 2020: ⬇️https://t.co/sbPQYXAZnl — Coupe Rogers (@CoupeRogers) April 10, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Quebec government asked for the cancellation of public, sporting and cultural events in the province until August 31.

Tennis Canada may make a formal announcement over the weekend, but it will depend on discussions with female tennis leaders.

Early in the day Friday, Tennis Canada said it was evaluating options for a postponement, following directives from the Quebec government.

“We understand the decision of the Government of Quebec which must think about the safety and health of Quebecers,” said tournament director Eugène Lapierre, in a news release.

“Our priority in managing this crisis has always been to ensure the safety of players, amateurs, volunteers, our partners and our employees. So our decisions will go in that direction.”

