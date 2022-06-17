Tenants ordered to leave seniors' apartment for structural repairs

Concerns over the condition of social housing units are being raised following an evacuation order at an apartment for seniors.

Tenants at over 60 units in the Park Extension apartment building were told to leave by Oct. 31 so some structural problems could be repaired.

Sheikh-Al-Beitian Magan and his wife have been living there for 23 years.

"It's difficult for us. We are old, we are not young," he told CTV News. "But what can we do? We don't have any choice."

Benoit Dorais, Southwest borough mayor and member of Montreal's habitation commission (CMM), said it's necessary to move the seniors out to get the work done.

"Here, we're dealing with large works such as replacing doors, windows and balconies, as well as remodelling the hallways," he said.

According to the city's social housing office (OMHM), the issues will take several years to repair.

The OMHM is supplying all tenants with movers and some financial aid, and residents will be given some options on where they want to live next.

But there are no guarantees they'll be able to stay in Park Extension.

Amy Darwish is with the neighbourhood's housing committee (CAPE).

She says the area is facing a significant shortage of social housing.

"At this point, there are 653 people on waiting lists for social housing in Park Ex -- 198 are seniors. We desperately need more social housing, and now we're losing social housing."

She says this eviction was predictable and preventable.

"The federal and Quebec governments have been neglecting social housing for years. At this point, more than half of all social housing buildings across the island of Montreal are either in bad or very bad condition."

Dorais echoed this thought.

"The budget for social housing renovations continues to be cut year after year — and in the meantime, more and more money is needed to fix this situation in the city. We hope that the Quebec government can allocate more funding for such key projects."

With files from CTV's Bogdan Lytvynenko.