MONTREAL -- A union representative is warning that a “service breakdown” in the Gatineau hospital's intensive care unit is just “the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to the health network's difficulties in the area.

The Outaouais regional health authority announced a pause in intensive care services on Saturday and a spokesperson said the situation had not changed on Sunday.

Patients requiring intensive care treatment are being transported to other hospitals in the region.

In a statement, the health authority said it will do everything in its power in the coming days to re-open the unit.

But Patrick Guay, president of the union representing the area's health professionals, said he wasn't surprised by the situation, saying it's the “culmination” of months of difficulties.

Guay said there were only two nurses to look after the hospital's four intensive care beds.