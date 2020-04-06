MONTREAL -- Kids will be able to quench their thirst to learn on Tele-Quebec’s new educational platform that aims to bring the classroom to children on a daily basis for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform, which was created as a collaboration between Tele-Quebec and the Quebec government, will be available both online and on TV as of April 13.

Mornings will be reserved for content that suits elementary school students, and the content will be animated by Pascal Morrissette, Pascal Barriault and Valerie Chevalier from Cochon Dingue, a TV show hosted on Tele-Quebec.

In the afternoons, content will be reserved for high school students and will involve popular influencers such as Catherine Brunet and Pier-Luc Funk, as well as scientist Martin Carli and slam poet Elemo.

Lots of other educational resources will be made available on the website as well.

For parents, comedian Mathieu Cyr is set to star in a weekly show that centres around what it’s like to be a parent in a time of quarantine, in the goal of providing both entertainment and solutions to people struggling with their new living situations.

“I salute the exceptional collaboration of Tele-Quebec, which has made it possible to set up multi-platform content for children, adolescents and parents,” Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge said in a press release. “This initiative, in addition to the tool kit that we have made available to students and their parents, will allow young people to maintain their academic achievements during the period when schools are closed.”