Teenagers' screen time has dropped post-pandemic: Montreal Public Health

    Teenagers are showing post-pandemic improvements when it comes to screen time, according to a new study published Tuesday by Montreal Public Health.

    According to the study, 27 per cent of teens between 14 and 17 spent five or more hours on screens during the week in 2021. In 2023, that figure dropped to 19 per cent.

    "It's clear that the picture isn't as bleak as it was during the pandemic," said Montreal public health researcher Jean-Francois Biron.

    Biron says there are two big findings from the survey that polled 1,000 teens: screen time has dropped and morale has improved.

    "Their health was more positive and they were more satisfied with their lives, their relationships were better and they were more motivated to study," he told CTV News on Tuesday.

    Despite the improvements, many teens say they still want to cut down on the hours spent scrolling because it often affects their life.

    According to the study, 41 per cent say their digital habits sometimes or often affect their sleep and 54 per cent say it affects their school work.

    Montreal public health says it is working to help youth spend less time on screens and improve their digital literacy.

