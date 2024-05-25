Teenage driver gets hefty fine for going 140 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Laval boulevard

MONTREAL
    A young driver received a hefty fine from Laval police after they say he was driving nearly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit. 

    Laval police said in a social media post on Saturday that the driver, an 18-year-old man, was travelling 140 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Dagenais Boulevard last Tuesday. The driver, who had two other passengers in the vehicle, was caught during a speed enforcement blitz.

    Speeding cost the driver a $3,053 fine and 32 demerit points. His driver's licence was also suspended for seven days.

    "With the return of warm weather, your police officers will be out in force on the Laval territory to ensure the safety of all road users," Laval police said in the Facebook post.

