Montreal
    • Teen struck and killed by Montreal city bus

    An 18-year-old man has died following a collision with an STM bus on Tuesday afternoon in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

    According to Montreal Police (SPVM), a 911 call was made around 4:30 p.m., reporting the collision at the intersection of Saint-Denis and Rigaud Street.

    “When police arrived on the scene, they immediately began performing CPR, but, unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” said an SPVM spokesperson.

    A perimeter has been set up as investigators work to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. Witnesses are being interviewed.

    Saint-Denis Street is currently closed between Cherrier and Sherbrooke Streets.  

