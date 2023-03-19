Teen seriously injured in Riviere-des-Prairies stabbing, two teens arrested

Two teenagers have been arrested following a stabbing that left a 16-year-old with serious injuries, say Montreal police (SPVM).

A 911 call placed around 4 p.m. Sunday brought officers out to Rodolphe Forget Blvd. near Perras Blvd. in the Riviere-des-Prairies borough.

Officers say they found the victim suffering from severe upper body injuries at a business in the area, where he had gone for help.

The victim was conscious on the way to the hospital, but there is no further update on his condition.

Police believe there may have been an “altercation” outside on Rodolphe Forget Blvd. before the alleged assault.

Two suspects—a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male—were arrested in the area.

No charges have been laid.