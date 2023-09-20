Teen sent to hospital after stabbing in St-Michel

A 19-year-old man was rushed to hospital Wednesday night after he was critically injured in an armed assault in Montreal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said the victim was found at the corner of St-Michel Boulevard and Louvain Street East at about 8:30 pm.

He had upper body injuries, possibly from stab wounds. He was semi-conscious when transported to a hospital.

The attacker or attackers fled the scene before police arrived, police said.

Montreal police investigate a stabbing of a 19-year-old man in St-Michel on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A perimeter was set up where the victim was found and the police canine unit was called in, but so far no arrests have been mande.

The investigation is ongoing.