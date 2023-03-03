Teen facing first-degree murder charge for Montreal killings arrested in Ontario
Police say a teen wanted in Montreal on two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide last summer has been arrested by police officers in the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal police announced the 18-year-old suspect was arrested by the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) on Thursday. They did not release his name because he was a minor at the time of the killings in Montreal, but said he is allegedly involved in the city's 14th and 15th homicides in July 2022.
In a media release issued by the HRPS, they said their vehicle theft task force arrested three suspects from Quebec early Thursday morning while investigating the theft of a pick-up truck in the Georgetown area.
"Officers learned the suspects were staying at an Airbnb in Milton and using a rented Hyundai Elantra to steal vehicles in the area. In the early hours of March 2, 2023, HRPS officers located and arrested 3 suspects at a gas station in Mississauga," police said in the release.
Police officers seized a loaded handgun, a large machete, and tools used "in the commission of reprogramming-style vehicle thefts."
They said one of the three suspects was also wanted for first-degree murder in Quebec. That suspect is also facing more than a dozen theft and firearms charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, related to the HRPS investigation.
Two other men from Quebec, both aged 19, were also charged with theft and firearms offences relating to the series of vehicle thefts in the Halton, Ont. area.
2 TEENS KILLED IN MONTREAL SHOOTING
The murder suspect nabbed in Ontario has been wanted since the fatal shooting of two other teens while they were in a car in Montreal's west end on July 28, 2022.
That night, Montreal police officers kept busy responding to three separate shootings. In the third shooting, around 2 a.m., the driver of a car was hit by several gunshots from an unknown location near Ronald and Avon streets.
The driver, an 18-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.
A 17-year-old male passenger was sent to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Montreal police said the accused teen appeared by videoconference before a youth court judge in Quebec on Thursday and will be brought to the province to face further proceedings.
He is scheduled to return to court on March 6.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Winter storm expected to hit Montreal this weekend
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nordstrom to close all 13 of its Canadian stores: What led to this decision?
In another hit to Canada's retail sector, Nordstrom announced it would close all 13 of its Canadian stores. Here's what you need to know about the closures, plus what retail experts say about the company's exit from Canada.
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
Joly and Chinese counterpart confront each other over interference claims
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and her Chinese counterpart had a testy exchange over allegations that Beijing's envoys may be interfering in Canadian matters.
Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son
One of the last pieces of a legal dynasty that doled out justice in rural South Carolina for decades crumbled Friday as lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his wife and son at their sprawling estate.
'They're going to exploit it': U.S. border chief on increased illegal crossings at U.S.-Canada border
Increased illegal crossings from Canada into the U.S. have not reached a crisis yet, but collaboration between the two countries' border patrols can always be improved, according to the Chief of U.S. Border Patrol Raul Ortiz, who spoke with CTV National News' Washington Bureau Correspondent Richard Madan.
Trudeau 'surprised' that B.C. firm talking about selling cocaine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is "as surprised as" British Columbia Premier David Eby after a firm received Health Canada licence amendments to produce and sell cocaine.
Food inflation tracker: What are grocery prices like in your province?
CTVNews.ca is tracking monthly changes in grocery prices, using Statistics Canada inflation data, to help consumers monitor the impact on their food bills. Use the interactive on CTVNews.ca to track prices of popular grocery store items such as milk, eggs, cheese, and fruits and vegetables.
Lion-like storm expected for Ontario, Maritimes dig out again
Ontarians are bracing for a snowstorm that is expected to dump upwards of 20 centimetres on parts of the province, while B.C. residents continue to dig out after a separate low-pressure system that is bringing warm air to the Prairies this weekend.
These are the locations where Nordstrom will close its stores in Canada
Nordstrom is set to close all 13 of its Canadian stores, the company announced on Thursday, resulting in 2,500 job losses. The stores, which include Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, are located in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.
