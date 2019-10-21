MONTREAL – A 15-year-old boy from Alexander Galt Regional High School in Lennoxville, Que., who is facing charges of assault, was freed from jail over the weekend.

Sherbrooke police said they arrested a youth Friday evening for allegedly threatening another student with a knife.

They released him after he promised to appear in court later this year.

“He faces charges of uttering threats and armed assault,” police spokesperson Martin Carrier told CTV News.

He confirmed that a teacher confiscated the knife and there were at least a dozen witnesses to the incident.

Last Thursday, dozens of students protested outside the school, demanding administrators do more to stop bullying.

They chastised the school, as well as the Eastern Townships School Board (ETSB), insisting that they don’t feel safe.

The board noted it is currently reviewing its anti-bullying policy, and the boy was suspended pending the police investigation, as well as its own safe school assessment.

ETSB officials said Monday they were not aware that the boy had been arrested, and therefore could not reveal what their next steps would be.

The board was reticent to say whether or not there was a problem with bullying and intimidation at the school, despite reports of at least a dozen fights breaking out this year.

There are about 900 students who attend the school.

The teen is expected to appear in youth court on Dec. 5. Police say the investigation is still ongoing.