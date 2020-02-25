MONTREAL -- It started as a student project, became a Heritage site – and now one of the condos at Habitat '67 is up for grabs.

For a little more than $1.3 million, you could be the proud owner of a two-bedroom, three-cube apartment designed by renowned architect Moshe Safdie. The fifth-floor apartment overlooks the Port of Montreal and the city and boasts six-metre-tall ceilings in the living room with plenty of modern touches.

The building was named an historic monument by the City of Montreal in 2007 and the exterior of the complex, as well as the interior of the four cubes belonging to Safdie, was classified as a historic monument by Quebec in 2009.

Take a look around:

















Photos: Sutton Quebec