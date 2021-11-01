MONTREAL -- "Systemic ageism" and outdated facilities created "a perfect storm" in long-term care facilities, according to an expert who testified Monday at coroner Gehane Kamel's hearings on the deaths of elderly or vulnerable people in residential settings during the first wave of COVID-19.

"The CHSLDs were in the blind spot of this crisis," said Dr. Réjean Hébert, the former health minister under the Pauline Marois government.

The specialist in gerontology, now a professor of health policy evaluation at the Université de Montreal, recalled that "almost 10 per cent of patients in CHSLDs died of COVID-19" during the first wave -- a rate five times greater than that of Canada.

He explained this "death toll" by the fact that care for the elderly is "the poor relation" of the health care system, despite an increasingly aging population.

Even before the pandemic, "there was a shift to other priorities," creating "an insufficient ratio of nurses" and "an exodus of doctors," according to Hébert. As a result, CHSLDs were not able to provide acute care, so patients in distress were transferred to hospital, a move that was often "extremely difficult" for those with cognitive impairments.

He also cited multi-bed rooms, shared bathrooms, inadequate ventilation, and poor air conditioning as factors in mortality during the pandemic.

But what shocked him most was the indifference he perceived from the public: "We heard all kinds of things, we heard people suggesting that the elderly should self-protect, as they were the ones at risk, so why should the rest of the population suffer? We didn't see an 'Old Age Matters' movement, we didn't see directors of facilities being fired," he testified.

This apathy was also present among policy makers, he said, when "the minister's crisis committee didn't even have a representative from the seniors' sector" and all resources were diverted to the hospitals, including masks and testing.

The transfer of many patients from hospitals to already overcrowded CHSLDs in order to empty the hospitals, in addition to the "ban on visits by family caregivers," who were performing "important" tasks, were the last nails in the coffin of the residents, according to Hébert.

The coroner's inquest is looking at deaths of elderly and vulnerable people in residential settings during the COVID-19 pandemic, which accounted for half of the victims in the first wave.

During this period, from Feb. 25 to July 11, 2020, Quebecers aged 70 and over accounted for 92 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19, according to data from Quebec's public health institute, the INSPQ.

The objective of Kamel's inquest is not to point the finger of blame, but to make recommendations to prevent future tragedies.

Six CHSLDs and one residence for the elderly were designated as a sample. One death was examined for each establishment. On Monday, the coroner looked into the provincial management of the crisis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 1, 2021.

