What's open and closed on Thanksgiving in Montreal

MONTREAL
    closed
    Fall is here and Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

    That means Montrealers can expect some places to close their doors on holiday Monday, Oct. 14.

    Here is a partial list of what will be open and closed:

    Closed

    • Canada Post services
    • Passport offices
    • Banks
    • City of Montreal offices and permit counters
    • Municipal court
    • Grande Bibliotheque

    Open

    • Pharmacies
    • Most grocery stores and shopping malls
    • Jean-Talon Market, Atwater Market, Maisonneuve Market
    • Most SAQ and SQDC locations
    • The Biodome, the Biosphere, the Botanical Garden, the Insectarium and the Planetarium
    • The Montreal Museum of Fine Art
    • Montreal Casino
    • La Ronde

    Transit

    • The STM is operating on a holiday schedule. Paratransit customer service will not be available.
    • The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) will operate on a holiday schedule.
    • Societe de transport de Laval buses will run on Saturday schedules.
    • Reseau de transport de Longueuil buses and shared taxis will run on Saturday schedules, as will paratransit services.
    • Exo commuter trains will run on Sunday schedules. There will be no service on the Candiac, Mont-St-Hilaire, and Mascouche lines. Exo buses will run on Saturday schedules. Paratransit trips are cancelled, except for medical appointments.

    City services

    • City of Montreal 311 service will be open.
    • Garbage, recycling and compost pick-up will operate normally. Ecocentres will be open.
    • Parking restrictions remain in effect.
    • Pools, arenas, and sports facility schedules vary by borough

