What's open and closed on Thanksgiving in Montreal

Fall is here and Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

That means Montrealers can expect some places to close their doors on holiday Monday, Oct. 14.

Here is a partial list of what will be open and closed:

Closed

Canada Post services

Passport offices

Banks

City of Montreal offices and permit counters

Municipal court

Grande Bibliotheque

Open

Pharmacies

Most grocery stores and shopping malls

Jean-Talon Market, Atwater Market, Maisonneuve Market

Most SAQ and SQDC locations

The Biodome, the Biosphere, the Botanical Garden, the Insectarium and the Planetarium

The Montreal Museum of Fine Art

Montreal Casino

La Ronde

Transit

The STM is operating on a holiday schedule. Paratransit customer service will not be available.

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) will operate on a holiday schedule.

Societe de transport de Laval buses will run on Saturday schedules.

Reseau de transport de Longueuil buses and shared taxis will run on Saturday schedules, as will paratransit services.

Exo commuter trains will run on Sunday schedules. There will be no service on the Candiac, Mont-St-Hilaire, and Mascouche lines. Exo buses will run on Saturday schedules. Paratransit trips are cancelled, except for medical appointments.

City services