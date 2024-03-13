Swastikas, racist graffiti spray painted on Chateauguay businesses

Chateauguay police are investigating after several businesses were tagged with swastikas.

Business owners discovered the swastikas and racist graffiti Wednesday morning at their strip mall on Kepler Street.

They say multiple businesses and an elementary school have been vandalized in the past few weeks.

"With that particular symbol and the words that were used in the graffiti, it's evil. It's a symbol of hate and honestly it feels threatening. I've seen other things being written and I just find in that sense the actual graffiti is threatening when those types of symbols are used," said Michael Ghorayeb, owner of the BLVD Bar & Grill.

Most of the businesses were able to wash off the graffiti.