MONTREAL
Montreal

    Swastikas, racist graffiti spray painted on Chateauguay businesses

    Swastikas and racist graffiti were spraypainted on at a strip mall in Chateauguay
    Chateauguay police are investigating after several businesses were tagged with swastikas.

    Business owners discovered the swastikas and racist graffiti Wednesday morning at their strip mall on Kepler Street.

    They say multiple businesses and an elementary school have been vandalized in the past few weeks.

    "With that particular symbol and the words that were used in the graffiti, it's evil. It's a symbol of hate and honestly it feels threatening. I've seen other things being written and I just find in that sense the actual graffiti is threatening when those types of symbols are used," said Michael Ghorayeb, owner of the BLVD Bar & Grill.

    Most of the businesses were able to wash off the graffiti.

