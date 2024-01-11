MONTREAL
    • Montreal man charged with inciting hatred against Jewish community after RCMP investigation

    The RCMP says it's aware of social media posts threatening the Jewish community in Canada, calling it a time for "increased vigilance." An RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference in St. John's on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP says it's aware of social media posts threatening the Jewish community in Canada, calling it a time for "increased vigilance." An RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference in St. John's on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

    A Montreal man has been charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group after allegedly making anti-Jewish statements on social media.

    Houssem Hammami, 37, faces one count of public incitement of hatred, according to a charge sheet filed with the court on Wednesday. The alleged offence happened between Oct. 14 and Nov. 1, 2023, according to the court document, which alleges the accused's actions "is likely to result in a breach of the peace."

    The RCMP's C Division in Westmount led the investigation. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the national police force publicly described the nature of the posts as "antisemitic comments."

    Hammami is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.

