Suspect wanted after argument turns into stabbing in Outremont

A 32-year-old man is in hospital after a conflict degenerated into a stabbing in Montreal's Outremont borough Tuesday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 9:40 p.m. about the incident in an apartment building on de l'Épée Avenue near Van Horne Avenue.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was conscious and injured to the upper body with a sharp object."

The man was transported to hospital.

"He is in a stable condition despite his significant injuries," she adds.

Police say the stabbing occurred during an argument between the victim and a 26-year-old man.

"The victim and the suspect know each other," Chèvrefils notes, adding the assailant fled the scene before police arrived.

He has not been arrested.

A security perimeter is in place to allow investigators and forensic technicians to examine the scene.