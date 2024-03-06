MONTREAL
    • Suspect wanted after argument turns into stabbing in Outremont

    A 32-year-old man is in hospital after a conflict degenerated into a stabbing in Montreal's Outremont borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A 32-year-old man is in hospital after a conflict degenerated into a stabbing in Montreal's Outremont borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    A 32-year-old man is in hospital after a conflict degenerated into a stabbing in Montreal's Outremont borough Tuesday night.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 9:40 p.m. about the incident in an apartment building on de l'Épée Avenue near Van Horne Avenue.

    "When police arrived on the scene, they located the victim," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was conscious and injured to the upper body with a sharp object."

    The man was transported to hospital.

    "He is in a stable condition despite his significant injuries," she adds.

    Police say the stabbing occurred during an argument between the victim and a 26-year-old man.

    "The victim and the suspect know each other," Chèvrefils notes, adding the assailant fled the scene before police arrived.

    He has not been arrested.

    A security perimeter is in place to allow investigators and forensic technicians to examine the scene.

