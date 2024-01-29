Suspect in wife's murder to remain behind bars until at least March

MONTREAL
The man accused of murdering his wife in Pointe-aux-Trembles last week will remain behind bars until at least mid-March.

Mustapha Menchken made a brief appearance via videoconference at the Montreal courthouse Monday morning.

Menchken is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, 32-year-old Narjess Ben Yedder.

She was found dead in their home in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough on Friday morning after being stabbed several times.

Emergency crews tried to perform CPR on the woman, but she was declared dead on the scene.

Menchken was arrested at the home after he called 911.

The suspect returns to court on March 19, and he will remain detained until then.

At the courthouse Monday morning, both the prosecutor and the defence declined to comment on the court appearance.

