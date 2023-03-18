Suspect in Rosemont killings charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree murder

The teenager who was arrested on Friday after three of his family members were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood was charged with three counts of second-degree murder on Saturday.

Arthur Galarneau, 19, appeared in the Montreal courthouse by videoconference and was charged with killing Mylene Gingras, 75, Francine Gingras-Boucher, 53, and Richard Galarneau, 53.

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that all three victims were related to the accused, but would not confirm their relationship.

The three deaths were the third, fourth, and fifth homicides on the Island of Montreal in 2023.

Galarneau will return to court on April 11.