Suspect apprehended after man found dead at bottom of stairs in Montreal

A suspect has been apprehended by Montreal police (SPVM) following the death of a 37-year-old man, who appears to have fallen down a flight of stairs.

Investigators are currently trying to confirm whether the man fell accidentally or was pushed, and will question the 38-year-old suspect.

Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a residence in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood, near Ash Ave. and Le Ber St.

There they found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.