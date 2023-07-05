Supervised drug use sites deprived of nurses in Montreal

Syringes are seen at the Cactus safe injection site Monday, June 26, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Syringes are seen at the Cactus safe injection site Monday, June 26, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon