Following B.C., advocates call for illegal drugs to be decriminalized in Quebec
There's a renewed push to decriminalize illegal drugs in Quebec, one day after Ottawa granted British Columbia the right to do so.
Those working with addicts say decriminalization will save lives, but Premier Francois Legault says it's unnecessary, despite more than one opioid death a day in the province.
"Yesterday at 10, we were reviving someone in our safe consumption site, and this is an everyday occurrence," said Jean-Francois Mary, executive director of Cactus, a harm reduction organization in Montreal.
Mary provides support to people struggling with addiction. He said the overdose crisis is getting out of hand, and trying to police the drug trade exacerbates the issue.
"All these police operations are just making the situation worse for people who use drugs. Every time they disrupt the supply, we know that in the next coming weeks. We're going to have a worse supply circulating in the city. So, more overdoses," he said.
But in B.C., the centre of Canada's opioid epidemic, the province is trying a new approach, as announced by Carolyn Bennett, the federal mental health and addictions minister, on Tuesday.
"Adults 18 and over in B.C. will no longer be subject to criminal charges for possession of up to 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs for personal use, and drugs will not be confiscated," she said.
It's an idea supported by many who research policing and addiction, including Concordia University associate professor Ted Rutland.
The decades-old policy of criminalization disproportionately affects the poorest and most vulnerable, said Rutland.
"It doesn't reduce the supply of drugs, which is drugs are just as available now as they were at the beginning of the war on drugs. And secondly, it makes drug use much more dangerous," he said.
Legault categorically rejected the idea, but without saying why.
"We have no plan to do so," he said. "We don't think it's necessary in Quebec."
Those on the ground, like Mary, want him to reconsider.
"We've got over 500 deaths per year. This is more than road accidents," he said. "But there is no focus on that. Nobody cares about these people dying."
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said she's open to discussing it.
"For Montreal, we have always been city aware and sensitive to realities of people dealing with drug addiction. Montreal, we said yes to supervised injection and for me, we have shown interest talking with the federal [government]," she said.
Last year, Montreal passed a motion pushing Ottawa to decriminalize some drugs, but unlike Toronto or Vancouver, it has not yet applied for an exemption to the law that makes small-scale possession for personal use illegal.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard react to trial verdicts: Read their full statements
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were both found liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other on Wednesday, with a jury awarding damages to both.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge
A grand jury on Wednesday charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Toronto
-
Displaced Ukrainian family in Toronto on the verge of homelessness
A Ukrainian family forced to immigrate to Canada in late May is desperately searching for housing in Toronto as their free hotel accommodations are set to end Friday.
-
Ford widens lead, gap narrows between Liberals and NDP in final poll
Doug Ford appears to have widened his lead over the Liberals to the widest point in the campaign, a new poll suggests as voters head to the polls on Thursday.
-
Lotto Max player about to lose $1-million prize with ticket set to expire
A winning Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million is just days away from expiring and if that happens the winner will forfeit the prize.
Atlantic
-
Suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick
New Brunswick is the first Maritime province to have a suspected case of monkeypox.
-
N.S. mass shooting probe hears of higher police education standards in other systems
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting heard Wednesday how police education in Finland far exceeds RCMP levels -- as experts call for major reforms to RCMP training.
-
New Brunswick is latest Atlantic province to roll out inflation relief
New Brunswick became the latest Atlantic province to roll out an aid program targeting the rising cost of living with a $13.2-million package announced Wednesday.
London
-
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for London region: Environment Canada
Environment Canada lifted a severe thunderstorm watch for the London region late Wednesday afternoon, but a watch remains in effect for Elgin County.
-
St. Thomas Fire Department is first in Canada to get newest search and rescue technology
St. Thomas Fire Chief Dave Gregory recalls going into a burning building unaware of what was in front of him, having to conduct a search and rescue by feeling the wall as he walked around and hoping for the best. But that was the past, and now the future has arrived.
Northern Ontario
-
Temiskaming OPP charge two people from Hamilton with attempted murder
An investigation by Temiskaming OPP into a stolen vehicle in Harley Township Tuesday has led to charges against a 32-year man and 25-year-old woman from Hamilton police said in a release.
-
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Timmins suspect hit victim with broken guitar, melee spills onto the street
A 37-year-old suspect is facing assault and mischief charges following an incident Tuesday at a convenience store in Timmins.
Calgary
-
Child abduction reported in Strathmore, Alta.
Strathmore RCMP is investigating a child abduction in the southern Alberta town on Wednesday.
-
RCMP arrest Belgian man at Calgary airport after 5 kilograms of heroin seized
A Belgian man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught trying to bring several kilograms of heroin into Canada via a commercial flight.
-
Long-time Calgary police officer and fire investigator in coma after boating incident in Florida
A 25-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service — with seven of those years spent with the arson unit — is in a Florida hospital, after being injured while boating on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines is Canadian, government agency finds
After a months-long review process, the Canadian Transportation Agency has issued its final determination in a contentious case that could have cost Flair Airlines its licence.
-
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Horwath, Schreiner making stops in area day before election
With the Ontario provincial election just one day away, two party leaders will be coming to the area as part of one last campaign push.
Vancouver
-
Tense videos show man with knife, pruning saw rampaging at Vancouver gas station
Multiple videos have emerged of a suspect armed with a knife and pruning saw rampaging at a Vancouver gas station, where authorities confirm a man was stabbed Wednesday morning.
-
Last-ditch effort to save former RCMP building on lot slated for redevelopment
The fate of a 110-year-old building hangs in the balance as the quest to find a new home and fund the move becomes seemingly harder to achieve.
-
Vancouver's Gen Z buyers not sold on downtown living: report
Nearly half of Vancouver's Generation Z residents say they plan to buy their first home outside of a major city – and affordability is only one reason why, according to a new report.
Edmonton
-
Oilers hoping for another Game 2 response against Avs: 'We know we can be better'
Jay Woodcroft stood at the microphone after a Game 1 setback against the Los Angeles Kings and vowed his team would respond. The Edmonton Oilers interim head coach did the same following a chaotic defeat at the hands of the Calgary Flames to open the second round.
-
Alberta accepts bid for private hip-knee surgical clinic on First Nation land
The Alberta government has approved a bid by the Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton to build a private clinic to perform thousands of publicly covered hip and knee surgeries.
-
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
Windsor
-
'Everything has gone up': Essex County farmers feeling impact of fuel cost and inflation
Essex County farmers are used to not being able to control the weather, but now they have other concerns that are out of their hands.
-
Chatham author tackles racism in sports with new book 'On Account of Darkness'
A Chatham-Kent sports journalist is celebrating the recent release of his new book that explores a history of racism in sports.
-
Chatham-Kent-Leamington and Essex ridings to watch this provincial election
A University of Windsor political science professor says Chatham-Kent-Leamington has been the talk of Queens Park since its member of provincial parliament (MPP) was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative party for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Regina
-
'He’s gone because of you': Samwel Uko's family speaks out as tensions flare during inquest
For the first time since he died two years ago, Uko’s parents addressed media on Wednesday morning ahead of the third day of the inquest into his death.
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
-
Riders fall short in first pre-season matchup
The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost 25-16 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Tuesday night at Mosaic Stadium.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa shifting to 'tactical' work to reconnect remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa is shifting its work to the remaining small circuits in localized neighbourhoods in order to reconnect the final customers who lost power May 21.
-
Depp awarded US$10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
A jury on Wednesday ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
-
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Saskatoon
-
University of Sask. professor resigns after claims of Indigenous ancestry disputed
A prominent health professor resigned from the University of Saskatchewan effective Wednesday after her Indigenous ancestry was questioned.
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
-
Man killed in Saskatoon basement fire
A man is dead after a fire overnight in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.