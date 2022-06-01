Following B.C., advocates call for illegal drugs to be decriminalized in Quebec

There's a renewed push to decriminalize illegal drugs in Quebec, one day after Ottawa granted British Columbia the right to do so.

Those working with addicts say decriminalization will save lives, but Premier Francois Legault says it's unnecessary, despite more than one opioid death a day in the province.

"Yesterday at 10, we were reviving someone in our safe consumption site, and this is an everyday occurrence," said Jean-Francois Mary, executive director of Cactus, a harm reduction organization in Montreal.

Mary provides support to people struggling with addiction. He said the overdose crisis is getting out of hand, and trying to police the drug trade exacerbates the issue.

"All these police operations are just making the situation worse for people who use drugs. Every time they disrupt the supply, we know that in the next coming weeks. We're going to have a worse supply circulating in the city. So, more overdoses," he said.

But in B.C., the centre of Canada's opioid epidemic, the province is trying a new approach, as announced by Carolyn Bennett, the federal mental health and addictions minister, on Tuesday.

"Adults 18 and over in B.C. will no longer be subject to criminal charges for possession of up to 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs for personal use, and drugs will not be confiscated," she said.

It's an idea supported by many who research policing and addiction, including Concordia University associate professor Ted Rutland.

The decades-old policy of criminalization disproportionately affects the poorest and most vulnerable, said Rutland.

"It doesn't reduce the supply of drugs, which is drugs are just as available now as they were at the beginning of the war on drugs. And secondly, it makes drug use much more dangerous," he said.

Legault categorically rejected the idea, but without saying why.

"We have no plan to do so," he said. "We don't think it's necessary in Quebec."

Those on the ground, like Mary, want him to reconsider.

"We've got over 500 deaths per year. This is more than road accidents," he said. "But there is no focus on that. Nobody cares about these people dying."

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said she's open to discussing it.

"For Montreal, we have always been city aware and sensitive to realities of people dealing with drug addiction. Montreal, we said yes to supervised injection and for me, we have shown interest talking with the federal [government]," she said.

Last year, Montreal passed a motion pushing Ottawa to decriminalize some drugs, but unlike Toronto or Vancouver, it has not yet applied for an exemption to the law that makes small-scale possession for personal use illegal.