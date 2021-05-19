MONTREAL -- Don't expect any crowdsurfing or dance pits, but festivals are back this summer in Quebec, starting this week -- gradually and slowly.

Starting May 21, red, orange and yellow zones will all be able to host festivals with up to 250 people in outdoor ampitheatres, in assigned seating.

In red and orange zones, people must be seated two metres apart, while in yellow zones, the distance need only be one metre.

A process of relaxation will follow, ultimately allowing the 2,500-person festivals with no assigned seating that authorities outlined yesterday as they announced the summer reopening plan.

It's good news for audiences and for artists, said the province's minister responsible for culture, Nathalie Roy.

Artists give Quebecers "the joie de vivre in the summer," she said, and they need to reconnect with their audiences.

Don't expect it to feel like normal, she warned -- but all the essential ingredients will still be there.

"We'll have the privilege to be together, with some distance, and to see the artists," she said.

There can be a version of Montreal's Jazz Festival, said Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx. It will have stages set out on different streets with plenty of distance between them.

The Jazz Festival has already announced it will hold its 2021 edition in September. At that point, it will hopefully be possible have more normal-seeming festivals, with bigger capacities, said Roy, but that will depend on whether the province reaches its vaccination targets.

Not all festivals are music-related, either, noted Proulx. The same rules apply to the "festivals of poutine and festivals of cake," she said, smiling.

FIRST PHASE

As of May 28 or so, the province will allow -- in all regions -- "large performance halls, amphitheatres, indoor stadiums" to host 2,500 people each, but separated into sections.

The same applies to outdoor venues that can accommodate pre-assigned seating.

"The audience should be subdivided into independent sections, each with a limit of 250 people and having sanitary facilities as well as independent entry and exit points."

SECOND PHASE

As of June 25 or so, the same limit will apply, 2,500 people, but at outdoor sites the audience won't need to be separated into sections.

However, the attendees will need to keep a two-metre distance from others, or rather, their family "bubbles" will need to maintain distance from other bubbles.

The province plans to help streamline this process by providing some kind of distance-markers to each bubble, but the details weren't immediately clear.

This is a developing story that will be updated.