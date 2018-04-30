

The Canadian Press





Math scores among Quebec's high school students increased significantly from 2010 to 2016, and are the best in the country, according to a report by the Council of Ministers of Education Canada.

The report, released Monday, examined the grades of some 27,000 secondary two students across the country.

It revealed that high school students' performance in mathematics improved in all provinces except Ontario during the six-year period.

Across the country, English schools had higher reading achievement, while French schools had higher scores in mathematics.

There was no significant difference between grades in English and French schools, according to the report.

The report shows that Alberta students are the best in the country in science.

Girls continue to outperform boys in reading in all provinces, according to the gathered infomation.

Education Ministers launched the evaluation program in 2007 to obtain comparable data on student achievement in provincial education systems