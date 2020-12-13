MONTREAL -- Unhappy with their recent meeting with a representative of the province's Environment Ministry, a group of students are launching a new campaign against GNL Quebec project.

Associations representing more than 255,000 students are hoping to prevent the project, calling it a “danger for the climate crisis and for the environment.” To that end, they are planning to contact National Assembly MNAs and force them to take a stand against the Saguenay natural gas pipeline and liquefaction plant.

Simon Guiroy, spokesperson for the Stop LNG Student Coalition said “additional political pressure is needed.”

Representatives for the group were unable to secure a meeting with Environment Minister Benoit Charette last week but did speak with his deputy director.

Guiroy criticized Charette for refusing to make a decision on the project and waiting for a report from the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment.

He said the government's stance is inconsistent, saying 91 per cent of briefs submitted to the Office are against the project while Premier Francois Legault publically defends it.

The LNG-Quebec project would involve the construction of a 750 kilometre pipeline that would transport natural gas from Western Canada and Ontario to a liquefaction plant in Saguenay. The liquified gas would then be sent abroad by ship.