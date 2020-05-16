MONTREAL -- Students from 15 Quebec universities are seeking permission to file a class-action lawsuit, saying their schools should refund them part of their tuition for the semester disrupted by COVID-19.

The students claim that with the cancellation of in-person classes across the province on March13, they lost access to services like libraries and training seminars. They also said that while some classes were moved online, others were cancelled entirely.

“Essentially for a semester students are paying for many services since March 13 but many of those services have been eliminated,” said attorney Elodie Drolet-French. “The class action is meant to compensate students for the services they didn't get.”

Several schools have announced they will only offer online classes for the coming fall semester. Concordia University has said it won't offer refunds for that semester, saying the quality of classes will be superior to what was offered on an emergency basis.