Students protest Quebec's tuition hikes in downtown Montreal

Hundreds of university students are forgoing their classes and gather in downtown Montreal Monday afternoon to protest Quebec's tuition hike.

"We want to send the message loud and clear to the CAQ that we simply won't stand for this on an access to education level, which unites us all for this cause," said one of the protest organizers, McGill University student Alex O'Neill. "The fact that we've been able to mobilize this number of students, faculty members and members of the general public on this cause points to a larger issue and I think in that respect, François Legault has opened Pandora's Box."

Demonstrators gathered at Dorchester Square at 1 p.m. and will march to the front of McGill University's Roddick Gates.

"The plan to double tuition for out-of-province students is politicizing access to education. We cannot let this happen," the event's Facebook page reads. "Montreal's diverse student presence should be celebrated–it is a key characteristic and contributor to the city's culture. And that is something to be proud of. This senseless raise in tuition will dwindle this, a striking quality that makes the city so notable."

Marwah Rizqy, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) official opposition critic for education and higher education, argues the government should put its money into ensuring that Quebec universities are the "best in the world."

"How come the government is not putting a dime to help the universities? How come they're attacking McGill, Concordia and Bishop's instead of actually helping every other university?" asked Rizqy at the protest. "They are actually attacking the student that we need... We need to attract more anglophone students, and we need to keep the anglophone students."

One student in attendance, Amber Harrop says it was her teachers back home in Cornell, Ont. who recommended she continue her studies at Bishop's University.

"I love my school," said Harrop, who is in her third year studying education. "I really wanted to go here, and I'm happy that I can afford to go here.

In the fall of 2024, tuition is expected to nearly double for out-of-province undergraduate students, bringing fees up to about $17,000 a year.

Meanwhile, there are also plans to increase tuition for international students, as Quebec will charge universities $20,000 per international enrolment, the proceeds of which will be invested into French-language institutions.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government argues that the hikes, announced earlier this month, will help correct an imbalance between French and English university networks.

It also says the measures will protect the health of the French language in Quebec, claiming that too many anglophone students come to the province to study in English only to leave after graduation.

The move was met with fierce backlash from both English and French universities in Quebec, who say the hikes will devastate their finances and damage Montreal's reputation as an academic destination.

Monday's protest is dubbed "Blue Fall" by its organizers, a nod to the Maple Spring tuition protests of 2012 and in reference to the CAQ's colours.

This is developing story that will be updated.