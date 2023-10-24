Amid tuition hikes, former students share why choosing Montreal was the best decision of their lives

Montreal is known to be a welcoming city, full of diversity and a place that students from all over the world can flock to find themselves.

However, the Quebec government recently announced that it plans to dramatically increase student fees for most out-of-province and foreign university students.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) insists the tuition fee hike is not an attack on English speakers.

It says it simply wants to protect the French language, particularly in Montreal, by making it more expensive for students who, according to the government, come to Quebec to study in English only to leave after graduation.

This has prompted some "adopted" Montrealers to reflect on why they chose to study here -- and what made them decide to stay.

Many of them agree on two things: bilingualism is nothing but a privilege, but they may never have had the opportunity to learn or perfect their French had they not experienced life in this city.

These are the stories of people who moved to Quebec for higher education and found so much more than they originally anticipated -- a home.

EXPLORE THEIR STORIES HERE:

Can't see or scroll through the interactive feature below? Click here for the full-screen presentation.

Did you come from out-of-province to study and have now made Quebec your home? Tell us your story. E-mail us at montrealdigitalnews@bellmedia.ca