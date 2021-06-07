Full coverage of COVID-19 in Quebec
MONTREAL -- Quebec public health says it's still studying whether graduating high school students can have a prom this year.
The Legault government is facing growing pressure to change course after initially saying proms were out of the question.
On Monday in Quebec City, students were protesting outside the National Assembly in their fight to keep their proms.
Watch the full report from CTV Montreal's Matt Grillo above.