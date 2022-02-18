QUEBEC CITY -- There will be a strike or pressure tactics affecting several hundred community groups across Quebec from Monday to Thursday.

Some will temporarily close their doors, others will hold 'visibility actions' or demonstrate in front of MNAs' and ministers' offices. As well, a demonstration is planned in Montreal on Tuesday and in Quebec City in front of the National Assembly on Thursday.

There are 4,000 autonomous community action organizations throughout Quebec who want to protest in various ways against their underfunding. They are demanding an additional $450 million for all groups.

These groups include those working in suicide prevention, domestic violence, literacy, mental health, youth centres, organizations that fight against dropping out of school, and those that defend the rights of tenants, the unemployed and people on social assistance, for example.

However, organizations that provide essential services, for example, to homeless people or women who are victims of violence, will not be affected by the labour action.

These organizations, which were already under pressure by the various social problems, were even more so with the COVID-19 pandemic, explained Caroline Toupin, spokesperson for the Commit to Community campaign, in an interview on Friday.

"The heart of the problem is that, with COVID, the needs of the population have increased, so the population needs more support and this increases the number of visits to our organizations. Meanwhile, we do not have more money, and the working conditions do not allow us to retain our staff," said Toupin.



She points out that some organizations are already having to close their doors or close certain services due to a lack of resources.

"Many people are asking themselves the question: will we be able to tough out the year to stay open?" she said.

She said she has worked "in close collaboration" with Social Solidarity Minister Jean Boulet. "There is a government plan. We have all the tools to solve this in a sustainable way," she said.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 18, 2022