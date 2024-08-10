MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Storm Debby: Tens of thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers still without power

    Cars drive slowly through flooded streets in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on the Island of Montreal after heavy rains hit the area on Friday, August 9, 2024. (Peter McCabe, The Canadian Press) Cars drive slowly through flooded streets in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on the Island of Montreal after heavy rains hit the area on Friday, August 9, 2024. (Peter McCabe, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Tens of thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers were still affected by power outages on Saturday morning as a result of the massive storm caused by the remnants of tropical storm Debby.

    At the height of the storm last night, 500,000 customers were left to reconnect to the grid, according to Hydro-Quebec.

    The peak was due to flooding in three Hydro-Quebec power stations in the South Shore and in Montreal.

    "But everything has been cleared this morning, so now the remaining power outages are related to trees or branches that have fallen on the electric grid," said Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Louis-Olivier Batty.

    Batty said it has over 400 workers on the ground working to reconnect customers. Hydro-Quebec tweeted this morning that about 100 teams had been working overnight.

    "We are hoping to restore the power to a vast majority of customers before the end of the day, but unfortunately, we might have some customers without power tomorrow morning," said Batty.

    The government agency said it has over 100 teams on the ground working to reconnect customers after another 100 teams worked overnight.

    The power outages on Montreal's South Shore resulted in boil water advisories for several cities and boroughs in the Longueuil area.

    Safety tips

    Batty recommends cutting the electricity if a customer’s basement is flooded. He added that even if your sump pump is working and plugged into the grid, cutting the power is advised.

    However, if the electric panel is located in the basement: “Don’t cut the electricity yourself,” he said.

    Batty said customers can call 1-800-790-2424 for questions or if customers need to cut the power and the electric panel is in a flooded basement.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News