Stolen vehicles: Search underway in Montreal's west end

    A joint squad led by Quebec provincial police to thwart car theft is searching a business on Côte-de-Liesse Road in Montreal's west end Wednesday morning.

    This comes after a 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with vehicles that had been stolen.

    "He will face charges at a later date," the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) notes.

    The force could not yet say if any stolen vehicles were found at the scene.

    The SQ's ERM squad is a partnership between numerous police forces in Quebec to combat organized crime.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to confidentially contact the Sûreté du Québec's information line or call 1 800 659-4264.

